Family, friends cope with heartbreak of death of man shot during hunting trip

Family, friends and coworkers are learning to cop with heartbreak after a man died after getting shot on a hunting trip in the Colorado mountains.

His name is Ernest Ackerley, but friends and coworkers knew him as Ernie. "He's the kind of guy you could rely on to go the extra mile. No matter what was asked of him he was always thinking what else could he do, how else could he contribute," said Scott Kiere, president and CEO of Urban Green Development.

Ernie Ackerly was 43 years old, a happily married man and a proud father of five children. One is currently a special ops Navy diver.

The ripple of Ackerly’s absence goes beyond family and friends. Coworkers at Urban Green Development in Denver regard Ernie as much more than just a cog in the wheel, he was their friend, too. “We run as a family here so missing someone, having something happen like this, it's more than just losing an employee by a lot." Said Kiere

Ackerly was a big game hunter here in Colorado and looked forward every year to getting together with long-time friends to pursue deer and elk in the high country.

On November 5 he was shot by one of his hunting partners, taken to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby, where he was pronounced dead. "Knowing the number of people that came in when they heard ... like grown men that came in and cried at how much they missed him and how much he meant to them," said Kiere.

Coworkers at Urban Green set up a Go Fund Me page, their way of just trying to help out. "The money raised is one thing, the community it generated is both the surprise and the gift. Much more than the money. It allowed a platform and a voice for people to express how much they cared for this man," explained Kiere.

So how does one say goodbye to a good man, good friend and good father? We are told, you don’t.