El Paso County deputy sentenced to 6 years for smuggling meth into jail in KFC meal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An El Paso County deputy was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling meth inside a KFC meal into the El Paso County jail, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Former deputy Steven D’Agostino, 35, was sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of bribery and contraband charges. He will also serve five years of parole after his prison sentence.

According to documents obtained by KRDO, an El Paso County deputy received a tip that D’Agostino was smuggling drugs into the jail and would communicate with “associates of inmates outside of the jail” by email and arrange meetings to provide it concealed in food.

D’Agostino was allegedly paid $1,500 for each time he brought drugs into the jail, the informant told deputies.