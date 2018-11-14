× Dog stolen from Denver home on Halloween returned to owners

DENVER — A dog stolen from a Bonnie Brae home on Halloween was reunited with its owners Wednesday morning.

Stella, a Yorkshire Terrier mix, was reportedly stolen by trick-or-treaters. The 5-year-old dog is small, weighing about 6 lbs.

According to its owner, a woman spotted Stella being sold by a man in an orange van outside a Hobby Lobby in southeast Denver.

Stella’s family paid the woman who found the dog a $2,500 reward.

The Shermer family said 9-year-old Mason was passing out candy on his family’s porch when the dog was taken.

“I had Stella out here sitting with me while we were giving candy away,” said Mason. “I looked at another person and gave them candy, and then I looked back, and she was gone.”

Mason said a group of teenagers quickly took off with the dog.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are speaking with the owner to learn more about the circumstances of Stella being found and those who took her. This story will be updated once more information is available.