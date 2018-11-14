Department of education deciding fate of a Colorado school district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- The fate of a Colorado school district hangs in the balance. State leaders say Adams District 14 continues to underperform and the clock is running out.

Year after year Adams District 14 has tried to improve their students’ test results – but it’s still not to par with the state standard.

“We cannot allow students to fail any longer,” Colorado Department of Education Board Member Joyce Rankin said.

Strong words expressed from the state board of education about a district in dire need of help.

“In Adams 14 School District, one in five fifth graders are reading at grade level, and one in ten fifth graders are performing at grade level expectations in math,” Alyssa Pearson, Deputy Commissioner for the Colorado Department of Education said.

The statistics are troubling – in the last eight years, Adams District 14, which currently has 7,400 students across 11 K-12 schools, has repeatedly fallen below state standards. School leaders say high district turnover rates and low student attendance is to blame.

“We have to keep sustained leadership in all our schools especially the high school. They’ve had eight principals in ten years,” Javier Abrego, Superintendent for Adams County District 14 said.

Some parents say the education system they had faith in, is failing their children.

“Just know our whole county is broken. It’s not one school. It’s our whole county,” parent Sharon Ronnie said.

“It’s not fair to the children of our district,” another parent said.

FOX31 asked at what point does the school district take accountability.

“I do take accountability. I made a comment earlier that if I didn’t make progress in two years they could fire me, we made progress,” Abrego said. “We elevated 7 out of 11 schools for the first time in our district. We have three schools that moved up performance. We admit that to expedite the process we probably do need help of an external management organization.

But according to the state’s review panel – whose members have have personally gone into the schools, the progress is not enough. A private group called “Beyond Textbooks” worked with the district in 2017, but still test results did not rise to the standard.

“Beyond textbooks came in and started working with the district at the beginning of last school year. They’ve been doing work with them, it is making some progress, but I think the feeling from the community and state review panel - that organization is not enough on its own,” Pearson said.

“We have a major decision to make and it’s very difficult to make,” Rankin said.

The board has a handful of options to vote on to improve the situation. “They can do a conversion of schools to charter, they can order a closure of one or more schools, they can direct schools to work with an external operator or they can direct organization or remove accreditation of a school district,” Pearson said.

The CDE board anticipates reaching a decision by Thursday afternoon.