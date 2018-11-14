Age eligibility for Colorado Quit Line lowered as vaping, smoking increases

DENVER — E-cigarette maker Juul says it will no longer sell its flavored pods at retail outlets.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is going a step further by lowering the age of eligibility for the Colorado Quit Line from 15 to 12.

The health department said teens in Colorado vape and smoke more than in any other state. They call the situation a catastrophe.

The goal of the Quit Line move is to help young people before they are hooked for life.

“Kids as young a middle school are using these devices at alarming numbers so we want to make sure they have evidence-based help to quit those products of they choose to,” said Alison Reidmohr with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“It’s making its way into the middle schools. Kids as young as elementary schools are using these products. We need parents to know nicotine is not safe for the developing brain.”

The Quit Line offers coaching and ways to beat the habit. The Quit Line is available online or by calling 800-784-8669. The service is free.