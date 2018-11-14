93-year-old man with short-term memory loss missing out of Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 93-year-old man has been reported missing, the Longmont Police Department said Wednesday.

Henry Cruikshank has been missing from his home in northwest Longmont since 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He’s described as being 6-foot and 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a silver 2009 Audi A4 with Colorado license plate 219-HJP. He might walk with a cane.

He was last seen wearing tan pants, a tan hooded sweatshirt that zips up the front and brown loafers. He was not wearing a coat.

Police said Cruikshank has short-term memory loss because of a recent stroke.

Anyone who sees Cruikshank or his vehicle is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.