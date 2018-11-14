× 2 students arrested for bringing gun to high school

THORNTON, Colo. — Two students were arrested for bringing a handgun to Pinnacle Charter School High on Wednesday, the Thornton Police Department said.

Police said that school administration received the information and notified police that a student may have brought a gun to the school.

Two of the students contacted were arrested for possession of a handgun by a minor, according to police.

Police said that there were no threats made to the students of the school.

The two students were not identified because they are minors.