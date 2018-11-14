× 2 men arrested in deadly street robbery in Baker neighborhood

DENVER — Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a deadly street robbery in the Baker neighborhood, several law enforcement sources told FOX31.

Police said they arrested Ibrahim Musa, 20, and Husham Kinani, 18, on Wednesday in connection to the incident. The suspects are being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

25-year-old Thomas Steen was shot around 10 p.m. on Oct. 18 while he was walking home from dinner near West 1st Avenue and Bannock Street.

Steen was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Friends said the news of an arrest in the case is a relief, although it doesn’t bring Tommy back.

“If he had known Tommy, he would’ve never hurt him,” his friend Ginger Goff said.