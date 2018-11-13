Windsor Fire warns about firefighter holiday scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Colo. -- ‘Tis the season for scammers - A local fire department is putting out a warning about men posing as firefighters to help you decorate for the holidays.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue said two men are hitting neighborhoods like Highland Hills and Water Valley. The men claim to be local firefighters and offer to hang up your Christmas lights for cash. But the money isn’t going to the Windsor Fire Department.

Holiday decorations are part of the Christmas cheer, but you often need a hand to hang them.

“There’s a firefighter going around saying he wanted to hang Christmas lights,” Water Valley resident, Katrina Aloysuis said.

It sounds like a good deal, but the Windsor Severance Fire Rescue team says it’s a scam.

“We don’t go door-to-door and none of our staff do either,” Todd Vess, Battalion Chief with WSFR said.

Vess said the men are impersonating local firefighters to get your money.

“It’s actually very frightening,” Aloysuis said.

“It’s dangerous,” Damla Christian said.

Windsor Fire cautions folks about hiring any contractor who goes door-to-door soliciting for work. They recommend to always ask for identification.

“Ask for things like business licenses because in almost every municipality you have to have a business license to even hang lights, if you’re charging,” Vess said.

Also, be aware that if the person gets hurt while hanging lights on your home, you could be held liable.

“If someone is up on your roof and they slip and fall off your roof you’re liable for it in Colorado, because if they don’t have workman’s comp, the homeowner would be liable for their medical bills, lost work, that type of stuff,” Vess said.

Folks who live in the neighborhood are left frustrated over the firefighter imposters.

“It’s pretty disgusting, especially around the holidays. I served in the Marine Corps and to see somebody else in a uniform to go out and do that is pretty low,” Vince Semonin said.

You can always verify contractors through the Better Business Bureau or Chamber of Commerce.