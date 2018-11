× Which FOX31 Morning News personality are you? Take our quiz

DENVER — Kirk, Meagan, Greg and Sam get you ready for the day every weekday morning on the FOX31 Morning News.

In addition to giving you the days top stories, Pinpoint Weather and Timesaver Traffic, the crew likes to have some fun both on-air and behind the scenes.

If you’ve ever wondered which one you could be BFF’s with, take our quiz below and find out who you are most like! Or click here to take it.