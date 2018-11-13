Warming up before snow returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow continues to melt across the area as sunny skies and dry weather persists. We are expecting more of the same through the end of the work week. Temperatures will warm into the seasonal low to mid 50s starting on Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

Our next approaching cold front arrives late Friday night and takes us into a colder Saturday. Light snow is expected through the day and may not end until early on Sunday. Accumulation totals at this time continue to look light than our last snow event. Most places look to fall between 1"-3". We are watching the forecast closely for possible higher totals. Roads will once again become slick especially as the sun sets Saturday night.

Right now most of next week looks quiet and mild taking us right through Thanksgiving and the travel days before and after the holiday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.