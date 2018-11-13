Town residents return home after package spurs evacuation

GILCREST, Colo. — Residents of a Colorado town were allowed to return home just hours after a suspicious package triggered an evacuation.

Gilcrest, which has a population of about 1,100, was evacuated Monday night after a suspicious device was found at Valley High School.

The device, which was a backpack with wires hanging from it found near a gas line, was later determined not to be a threat, and authorities cancelled the evacuation notice. A tweet from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office says the package was a utility locating device.

Gilcrest is located about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) northeast of Denver.