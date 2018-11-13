Smooth sailing until Saturday when a chance of snow arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be smooth sailing along the Front Range until Saturday, when the next chance of snow arrives.

It will be cold during the morning commute on Tuesday before sunshine breaks out and a light wind kicks up in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs will reach about 47 degrees.

The mountains stay dry on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures climb into the 50s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday across the Front Range.

A Canadian cold front looks to move into Colorado on Saturday, bringing a chance of snow and colder temperatures. It could linger into Sunday morning, but the storm is not set in stone.

Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Saturday, and in the 40s on Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.