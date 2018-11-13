Ride share service for children focuses on safety, intense background checks for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Uber driver accused of kidnapping and forcibly kissing a 15-year-old girl during a ride was in court Tuesday morning.

Ahmed Muse faces multiple charges including 2nd degree kidnapping after he allegedly refused to drop the teenager home.

Both Uber and Lyft have age requirement policies. Their websites state that no one under 18 is allowed to request rides or ride alone.

The Problem Solvers found an alternative to juggling crazy schedules, and a ride share program just for minors.

“Our hearts just go out to that girl and her family, and it’s a reminder of why Hop Skip Drive was started in the first place," Jonathan Hanover with Hop Skip Drive said.

Hop Skip Drive was founded by a Coloradan. You'll only find the app in California and in the Denver area.

“Unlike other ride share services like Uber and Lyft, that just aren’t equipped to transport unaccompanied minors, Hop Skip Drive was designed specifically to provide safe reliable transportation for kids," Hanover said. “All of the drivers on our platform go through the most rigorous screening process available. That includes an in-person interview, we ensure that they have caregiving experience, and the most robust finger-printed background checks available.”

Uber and Lyft do background checks as well, but the programs are not made for kids.

Drivers are supposed to ask for an ID if they believe someone is under the age of 18.

According to the arrest affidavit, the teen told the driver she was 15 and he still continued the ride.

Muse, the suspect, is still in jail under a $50,000 bond.