Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a fun, simple way to give back during the holidays? Order your Thanksgiving pies from Pie in the Sky and help Project Angel Heart provide medically tailored meals for neighbors in need. Every fresh-baked pie ordered allows us to prepare and deliver four meals, free of charge, for a Coloradan living with life-threatening illness.

Place your order for an apple, cherry, pecan, or pumpkin pie ($30 each) between October 1 and November 15, 2018. Pies will be freshly baked by Bluepoint Bakery and Johnson & Wales University and available for pick up at one of 24 locations in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Boulder on November 20- just in time for your Thanksgiving feast!

2 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter cubed

1/2 cup cold vegetable shortening cut into a few pieces

1/2 cup ice water

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt until well combined. Add the cold cubed butter and cold vegetable shortening to the pea-sized crumbs.

Slowly drizzle in one tablespoon of ice water at a time and gently mix it in. Once the dough starts to come together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and pack it into a ball. Cut the dough in half and flatten it into two discs. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.