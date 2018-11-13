Mountain lion euthanized after attacking dog in Evergreen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- A mountain lion attacked and killed a dog in the city limits of Evergreen Monday during broad daylight which is highly unusual. It is also highly unusual that after the attack the lion did not run, or even hide.

Early Monday afternoon a resident living on Douglas Park Road in Evergreen was walking the family dog off leash.

In an instant a full grown female mountain lion pounced on the unsuspecting dog, and took its life.

Shouts from the homeowner and neighbors spooked the cougar, and it left the scene, but it didn’t go far.

Jefferson County deputies responded, located the cat, and secured the scene. Colorado Parks and wildlife responded as well, located the puma near some rocks and tranquilized it, then put the animal in a cage.

CPW euthanized the animal Tuesday, and are having its body examined for illness.