Man banned from Disney World after waving Trump 2020 banner

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A man who flew a banner supporting President Donald Trump at Walt Disney World in Florida has reportedly been banned from the park.

According to WOFL, Dion Cini was captured holding a Trump 2020 banner on Splash Mountain. Cini says that the picture from the ride came with a note from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office saying that he “trespassed and his conduct is not welcomed on Disney property,” WOFL reported.

Banned passholder is now *banned again* after displaying Trump sign on Splash Mountain at Disney. #fox35 https://t.co/RLOkfK2uVg pic.twitter.com/jBZ9Grx5eD — Ryan Elijah (@ryanelijah) November 13, 2018

He says he was then escorted off the property and was banned from all Disney properties and resorts.

This is not the first time that Cini was banned from Disney World, WOFL reported that he waved a Trump 2020 banner over the Main Street Train Station and was banned following that incident, but was allowed to come back with the stipulation that he would not hang flags to incite crowds.

Cini tells WOFL that he did not incite any crowds and shouldn’t have been kicked off the property.

Despite this latest incident, he says he will continue waving the banners around the country.