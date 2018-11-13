× Florida man dressed as Fred Flintstone pulled over for driving ‘footmobile’

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Florida man that was dressed as Fred Flintstone was pulled over and given a citation by law enforcement just days after Halloween.

A Pasco County sheriff deputy pulled over the barefoot man that appeared to be driving a Smart car decked out as a footmobile from the cartoon show, “The Flintstones.”

Don Swartz (aka, Fred Flintstone) was driving around the Pasco County area when deputies said the man was speeding and became “unruly” and had to be detained.

But he was issued a notice to appear and finally released.

“A very special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Don and Trina Swartz for being such great sports… Yabba Dabba Doo!”