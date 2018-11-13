× Fire erupts at Weld County oil site while employees worked on it

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — It happened again. Another fire in Weld County. This one east of Windsor.

It happened a few miles from Megan Meyer’s home. “When I heard about it I Immediately drove home because I wanted to see if my roommates had been evacuated.”

A tank at a Noble Energy site caught fire while crews worked to cap a 15-year-old well.

Windsor Severance Fire Crews put it out quickly.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Todd Vess said, “We had plenty of time to set up our operations with water and foam and get that to lob over it.”

This fire is one of the latest in Weld County.

There was a much larger one at a different Noble site last week.

And late last month an explosion at a Mallard exploration site storage tank injured three.

Patricia Nelson’s son goes to a school in Greeley with wells nearby and she too is concerned. “Whether it’s a big fire that takes hours and hours to put out or it’s a small fire, there’s still the potential that people are going to get hurt.”

Nelson belongs to an environmental group called Colorado Rising.

The group unsuccessfully tried to increase distances between new Oil sites and schools and homes.

It was known as proposition 112 which failed in the general election.

Protect Colorado, an oil and gas group argued current setbacks were sufficient. Larger ones, it said, would devastate the economy.

Back at the latest fire.

There were few signs that anything had burned at all.

FOX31 tried reaching out to Protect Colorado for a response to this but had not heard back from them.