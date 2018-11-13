Fire destroys first floor of south Denver home under renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Cold temperatures and snow presented challenges for crews battling a house fire in south Denver early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2600 block of South Cherokee Street about 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, smoke was pouring out of the roof. Crews did an immediate check for anyone who could have been trapped inside.

The icy conditions slowed down some of the firefight, but it didn't stop crews from keeping things from spreading to nearby homes.

The first floor of the home, which neighbors said was under renovation, was destroyed. It appears the fire might have started in the basement.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.