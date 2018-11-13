× Doctor accused of grabbing nurse by the throat and squeezing faces assault charge

DENVER — A doctor faces a serious charge after he is accused of assaulting a nurse at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree.

The alleged incident happened October 8 according to an affidavit FOX31 obtained.

A nurse told police that she and her team spoke to Dr. Mark Randle Ryan earlier in the day about him turning off vital sign machines on patients because of the beeping noises the machines made.

However, she said he continued to turn the machines off and she told him again to stop doing that.

The affidavit says things later escalated.

The nurse told police Ryan put his hands around her throat and started squeezing. She said he soon let go, but immediately walked over and turned off another patient’s monitor.

The affidavit also mentions that Dr. Ryan is an anesthesiologist who had been working at the hospital since about 2002 under contract with an outside anesthesiologist group and he is not an employee of Sky Ridge Medical Center.

During the investigation, Ryan told police, “I just didn’t mean to hurt her.”

He now faces charges of second degree assault.