Denver competitor to host 2030 Winter Olympics drops effort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Reno-Tahoe area will not be making a play to host the Winter Olympics, removing a region competing with Denver to host the Games in 2030.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported Monday that the Reno-Tahoe Winter Games Coalition announced it was declining a bid invitation from the U.S. Olympic Committee.

According to the coalition’s board chairman, it would not be practical financially to put in a bid.

Chairman Brian Krolicki said in a statement it was honored to be considered alongside Denver and Salt Lake City as possible hosts for the 2030 games.

The invitation calls for a detailed workbook addressing venue planning, transportation planning, security and other issues.

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland says the committee looks forward to identifying new opportunities for the Reno-Tahoe region.

The area hosted the 1960 Olympic Winter Games.

Denver was awarded the 1976 Winter Olympics but gave them back. Denver officials are proposing to fund the Games without taxpayer money.