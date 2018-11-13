Denver and Salt Lake City woo USOC for winter games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Will Denver host the Winter Olympics in 2030 or beyond? Colorado politicians were busy Tuesday meeting with U.S. Olympic Committee officials as Denver and Colorado consider putting forward an official bid.

“I think it would be really cool,” one man said. “If it came, I’d definitely check it out,” a woman in Boulder explained.

Members of the U.S. Olympic Committee-- who were in Denver Tuesday-- will visit Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Reno-Tahoe said no to an invitation to bid for a future games. But Denver and Salt Lake City are giving the green light. The two western cities are indicating they will be serious candidates. Some concerned Denverites, however, say the push for the winter games needs scrutiny from voters.

“We’re not at all anti-Olympics,” said referendum supporter Tony Pigford. “We are for Democracy.”

Pigford is part of the effort behind what’s called Let Denver Vote. He and others want to put the Olympic choice on a ballot in May.

“It’s rare for the Olympics to make money,” Pigford explained. “They typically have no long-term financial benefit.”

The head of the committee in Colorado vying for the games says officials are focused on private funding.