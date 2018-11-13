× Aurora theater shooting survivor still struggling on long road to recovery

DENVER – One of the survivors of the Aurora theater shooting in 2012 is asking for help to get her life back on track.

Ashley Moser was one of 70 people injured in the mass shooting. She was shot three times. One of the bullets is lodged in her spine, which has left her paralyzed from the waist down.

Twelve people died that night, including Moser’s six-year-old daughter Veronica.

Moser had just found out the morning of the shooting that she was pregnant with another child. She suffered a miscarriage during surgery after she was shot.

“It has been over six years. Help is still needed,” Margo Dolan wrote on a GoFundMe page dedicated to Ashley. “The trauma and grief continue to this day for many.”

Dolan says she met Moser in May at a recovery meeting. Following the shooting, Moser turned to drugs and “has been fighting a drug addiction” ever since.

“She has not addressed the trauma nor the grief of the night of July 20, 2012,” Dolan said.

Dolan says she agreed to be Moser’s sponsor.

“She has tried desperately to get clean and sober,” she wrote on GoFundMe. “Her insurance does not cover inpatient rehab and outpatient rehab programs have proven ineffective.”

Dolan says Moser is currently in a 30-day program at a treatment facility in Denver where she is being treated for her addiction, her trauma and her grief.

“I spoke with Ashley’s counselor this week. Although she is showing improvement, Ashley needs longer term treatment,” Dolan wrote.

Dolan told FOX31 the 90-day program Moser is trying to get into costs $48,000. She says Moser received a $30,000 grant toward the treatment but is still $18,000 short.

“Please offer what you can to help this young woman reshape her life,” Dolan wrote.