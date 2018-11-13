All-Colorado Thanksgiving feast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Go to www.ColoradoProud.org for local Thanksgiving recipes.

Turkey Breast with Raspberry Salsa Recipe

Courtesy of Amy Lasley, Rocky Mountain Salsa, Fort Collins,

1/3 Cup seedless raspberry jam

1 Tb Dijon-style mustard

1 Tsp finely shredded orange peel ½ cup mild or spicy Rocky Mountain Salsa

1 2-2 1/2 pound turkey* breast half

- In a small bowl, stir together jam, mustard, & orange peel & salsa.

Cover both mixtures & chill.

- Bake or grill turkey breast or meat per package instructions.

- Serve with the salsa mixture

Autumn Squash Casserole Chef Jason K. Morse , C.E.C., Valley Country Club

Serves 8

1 Acorn squash

1 Butternut squash

1 Spaghetti squash

1 can (14 oz.) Pumpkin

1/4 cup Olive oil

Black ground pepper and kosher salt to taste

1-1/2 cups Heavy whipping cream

1-1/2 cups Pecorino Romano Cheese

1 tbsp. Allspice

1 cup Pecans, pieces

1-1/2 cups Brown sugar

Heat oven to 400°F. Cut each squash in half and remove all seeds, rub both sides with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place skin side up onto a cookie sheet and roast at 400°F for approximately 40 minutes, or until squash is tender. Remove from the oven and chill squash for about 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Once cooled, skin the squash, mash each one separately and set aside. (Note: The spaghetti squash will actually pull apart into strands similar to spaghetti.)

Spray an 8x8 square cake pan or casserole dish with nonstick pan spray. Place the mashed spaghetti squash on the bottom layer, then alternate layering the remaining squash with the cream, pecorino cheese and allspice. On the top layer, top with pecans, cream and brown sugar. Cover with foil and cook in a 350°F oven for 30 minutes, remove cover and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until pecans are browned.