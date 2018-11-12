Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for first time in more than 10 years

VAIL, Colo. — Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort announced Monday they will open early for the 2018-19 ski and snowboard season.

It’s the first time both resorts are opening early in more than 10 years.

Great early November snowmaking conditions and more than 4 feet of natural snowfall will allow Vail Mountain to open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule.

Beaver Creek will open Saturday, four days ahead of schedule.

The resorts follow the October openings of Wolf Creek, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland ski areas, and the early openings last week of Eldora Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort.

Vail will have skiing and riding out of Vail Village and Lionshead Village, with access to more than 500 acres of terrain.

Beaver Creek will open the mountain all the way to the top with access to more than 220 acres of terrain.

Most other resorts in the state are projected to open in the coming month.

Aspen Mountain : Nov. 17

: Nov. 17 Aspen Highlands: Dec. 8

Dec. 8 Beaver Creek Resort : Nov. 13

: Nov. 13 Buttermilk (Aspen): Dec. 8

Dec. 8 Cooper : Nov. 23

: Nov. 23 Copper Mountain Resort : Nov. 16

: Nov. 16 Crested Butte : Nov. 22

: Nov. 22 Echo Mountain : Nov. 23

: Nov. 23 Hesperus Ski Area : Dec. 21

: Dec. 21 Howelsen Hill : Nov. 24

: Nov. 24 Monarch Mountain : Nov. 21

: Nov. 21 Powderhorn : Dec. 13

: Dec. 13 Purgatory : Nov. 17

: Nov. 17 Silverton Mountain : Nov. 24

: Nov. 24 Ski Granby Ranch : Dec. 14

: Dec. 14 Snowmass (Aspen): Nov. 22

Nov. 22 Steamboat : Nov. 21

: Nov. 21 Sunlight Mountain Resort : Dec. 14

: Dec. 14 Telluride : Nov. 22

: Nov. 22 Vail Mountain : Nov. 13

: Nov. 13 Winter Park Resort: Nov. 14

Resorts already open: