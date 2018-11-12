× Uber driver charged with kidnapping, kissing 15-year-old girl in Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An Uber driver was arrested on Sunday and is accused of kidnapping and forcing himself onto a 15-year-old female passenger in Golden on Saturday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Uber driver Ahmed Muse picked up the teen at her job in the 100 block of North Rubey Drive in Golden using UberPOOL to go to her home 10 miles away.

As a minor, the girl had a coworker schedule the ride for her. Uber says that passengers who use the UberPOOL service are dropped off based on how close they are to the vehicle – not when they get inside the car.

Authorities said that the girl had to sit in the front seat because there were other POOL passengers in the backseat. Despite the girl’s home being first along the route, Muse bypassed her home saying that the app wasn’t functioning and that he had to drop off other passengers first, according to deputies.

Knowing that she was a few blocks from home, she offered the driver $10 so she could walk home so she didn’t have to travel to Interstate 76 and Pecos, the destination for another passenger just to return to Golden, according to law enforcement.

When Muse drove back to her neighborhood, the driver stopped where she asked him to and then allegedly locked the doors so she couldn’t get out of the car, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, Muse then forced himself on the girl and kissed her against her will before letting her out of the vehicle.

Muse was identified through the Uber app and arrested on Sunday. He faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, and harassment.

Other passengers in the vehicle corroborated the teen’s version of events.

The investigation is ongoing.