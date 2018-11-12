× The popular Christmas-themed pop-up bar is returning to Denver

DENVER — Miracle, the insanely popular Christmas-themed pop-up bar, is returning to the Mile High City this year.

This is the second year the bar will have a Denver location, this time it will be located at Avanti’s upstairs patio in Lower Highland, according to Eater Denver.

Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23, but will be closed on Thanksgiving, Dec. 7 and 14. It will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on the weekend with 10 percent of sales going to benefit Action Against Hunger.

Just like last year, when Miracle on Little Raven opened at Wayward, the bar will be decked out in holiday decorations with Christmas music playing in the background.

The holiday cocktails have festive names, including “How the Gimlet Stole Christmas,” “Run Run Rudolph,” “Jingle Ball Nog” and “Christmapolitan.”

Reservations can be made by calling 720-269-4778 starting on Nov. 21.

There are more than 80 similar pop-up bars around this world after it started in New York in 2014.