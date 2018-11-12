Program to help seniors shovel sidewalks struggles to find volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Volunteers of America said it doesn't have enough volunteers to keep up with demand for its program that connects seniors with volunteers to shovel their sidewalks and driveways.

Volunteers of America's Snow Buddies program helps seniors clear snow after more than 1 inch accumulates on the ground. The program operates in seven counties around the metro area.

After it snows, Volunteers of America Colorado division director Dale Elliott said it can be dangerous for seniors to clear the snow on their own.

It can also be stressful for them knowing they can be ticketed if they don't clear sidewalks within 24 hours.

Elliott said Snow Buddies is popular program with more than 300 people on a waiting list.

Elliott said some seniors have been waiting more than three years to get help. Elliott said 43 volunteers currently help 58 seniors, but it needs a lot more help.

"We have a pretty big waiting list, but the volunteer list is pretty small," Elliott said. "It won’t just warm the heart of a senior, it warms the volunteers’ hearts and it really is a wonderful service. Give your volunteer time to help these seniors because they really can’t do it themselves."

People who are interested in volunteering can apply online or contact Tiffany Harris at 720-264-3334.