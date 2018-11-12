Live updates: Overnight snow leaves roads icy and slick for morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Pinpoint Weather Alert has been issued for the Monday morning commute after snow left roads icy and slippery.

The late burst of snow moved out the Denver metro area, but the impacts were still being felt.

Accidents were being reported across the Denver metro area because of the poor road conditions.

Temperatures were also cold, hovering in the upper teens and low 20s. Sunshine is expected to return by noon, across the Front Range.

Storm resources

Full forecast

Closures and delays

Traffic conditions

Storm photost

Watches and warnings

CDOT travel alerts

Interactive radar

CDOT snowplow locator

Denver International Airport arrivals and departures

Xcel Energy outage map