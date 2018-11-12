New memorial pays tribute to fallen Navy SEALs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was called operation Red Wings. It was a dangerous and daring counter-insurgent mission in the volatile Kunar province, Afghanistan.

Three Navy SEALs were killed during the initial operation, including Littleton native Danny Dietz. It was June 28, 2005.

Today, under cold and sunny skies, friends, family, politicians and just every day people stood in the snow at Berry Park for a very special day.

In addition to the three navy SEALs killed that day, 16 other special ops soldiers were also killed providing support and attempting a rescue. All totaled, 19 brave men were lost that day.

Now, they are all honored by a monument. An understated, but powerful reminder of what was lost, and what was gained, "When we lost Danny, I lost Cindy through divorce and I lost my house, I lost my dog, I had to go bankrupt. I lost everything, but I gained everything in friends and family," said Danny Dietz Sr., Danny’s father.

Danny’s mother, Cindy Dietz-Marsh, looks at the statue of her son and speaks like Danny is listening, “Son, it makes me happy to see these two monuments together knowing that the team will continue in spirit today, tomorrow and forever.“

Maybe her son is listening.