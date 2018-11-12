Neighbors call 911 after dozens of shots are fired near their homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A quiet Sunday afternoon suddenly turned very loud for hundreds of homeowners in Southeast Denver when a group of six men began firing shots in an open space near Fairmount Cemetery.

"It was definitely a semi-automatic because it was a quick load and quick fire," said Mollie Ream, a homeowner who called police.

The open space is located directly behind many homes.

Many residents immediately called police reporting upwards of 70 gunshots.

"At first they were just jumping around shooting shots into the air and into the trees," said one woman.

More residents picked up their phones to call 911 when the men began firing at a herd of deer.

"To me it's horrendous that someone would find that fun," said Ream. "Any missed gunfire could hit anything."

The FOX31 Problem Solvers visited the area with neighbors and a Denver police officer on Monday to inspect a deer carcass nearby.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also inspected the carcass and does not believe that specific deer was shot.

However, residents tell the Problem Solvers they're now worried about their own safety.

"I was nervous because this is a residential area. He might kill someone you know," said one woman who did not want to be identified.