Melting snow with warmer temps returning

It's nice to have all the snow on the ground from our weekend storm. However, it'll be melting away quickly in the city with milder temperatures ahead. We will have plenty of sunshine each afternoon through Friday. Temperatures will reach the mid 40s on Tuesday as we continue to melt away the recent snow. By Wednesday temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s and stay there through the end of the work week.

We have our next chance for snow arriving on Saturday with the another cold front. We are expecting snow to develop early on Saturday and last well into the night. Accumulation of a few inches is possible with this next round. And, of course, it'll be much colder with highs just above freezing. Some snow could linger into early on Sunday before finally coming to an end. We'll keep a close eye on those snow totals each day to make sure the numbers don't look higher.

