Light snow early Monday before clearing, return of sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A wave of snow moved through the Denver metro area overnight Monday, dropping a quick inch of accumulation on roadways.

There will be lingering snow for the morning commute before conditions turn sunny by lunch. High will only be in the 20s.

There will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the morning commute.

Snow totals have ranged from 2 inches at Denver International Airport to 3 inches in downtown Denver to 4 inches in Lakewood and Fort Collins to 14 inches in Coal Creek Canyon west of Boulder.

It will be a cold night Monday with lows on Tuesday morning in the single digits and low teens in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

It will be drier and sunny on Tuesday through Friday with highs warming into the 50s.

A cold front could deliver snow and colder temperatures on Saturday for the Front Range.

Sunday looks drier and sunny.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.