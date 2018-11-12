× Former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson released by Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

The Panthers signed Anderson in the offseason after the Broncos released him in April. The team intended for him to compliment Colorado-native Christian McCaffrey, but McCaffrey became an every down player for the team.

He played five seasons for Denver and rushed for 1,007 yards and had 224 receiving yards in 2017.

“When we signed C.J. in the spring he saw a bigger role than he has had, and honestly, at the time so did we,”Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said. “But Christian McCaffrey has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved.”

This year, Anderson had only 24 carries for 104 yards for the Panthers.