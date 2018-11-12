Dog food recalled for too much vitamin D; look out for excessive vomiting

WASHINGTON — Too much vitamin D in some of their dry dog food has prompted Nutrisca and Natural Life Pet Products to issue voluntary recalls, according to WGNO.

Nutrisca’s recall is nationwide, while Natural Life Pet Products’ recall is for eight states, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dogs with elevated levels of vitamin D might exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

Nationwide, Nutrisca of St. Louis is voluntarily recalling three products:

4 pounds Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12495-7

15 pounds Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12795-8

28 pound Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 8-84244-12895-5

Bags affected have a Best By Date code of Feb. 25, 2020, through Sept. 13, 2020. The Best By Date code can be found on the back or bottom of each bag.

Natural Life Pet Products is taking Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food off the shelves as well.

The bagged food has “best by” date codes of May 29, 2020, through Aug. 10, 2020.

Products affected were distributed to retail stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and California.

The product is:

17.5 pounds . Natural Life Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-12344-08175-1

Consumers with questions about Natural Life Pet Products can call 888-279-9420 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST Monday through Friday or by email at .