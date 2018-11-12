DIA braces for holiday travel amid main terminal construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The holiday travel season will soon be in full swing as work continues on a large-scale construction project at Denver International Airport. The main terminal is currently divided in half.

“It definitely looks different,” one traveler said. “It is confusing,” another complained.

Airport officials say the current phase of the Great Hall renovation will be the most disruptive of the multi-year project.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is the busiest for DIA’s holiday season with more than 200,000 passengers. The check-in ticker counter areas are divided due to construction. That is requiring some travelers to leave the airport building in order to find the right airline counter.

The construction layout hasn’t changed since the summer.

The airport recommends those unfamiliar with the construction detours to arrive earlier than the recommended two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

During the holidays, economy parking lots might fill up. The garage will cost the same as economy if those lots are full. Passengers will be able o check into flights and check their bags in economy lots this holiday season.