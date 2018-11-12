Daybreak Delights: Classic Buttermilk Chess Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Classic Buttermilk Chess Pie

What you Need

Pie Crust (Scratch-made, or store bought)

1 and 1/2 cups of granulated sugar

2 Tablespoons AP flour

5 large eggs

2/3 cup buttermilk

1 stick of melted butter (salted)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

What to Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Place your pie crust in the 9 inch pie pan

In a bowl combine the sugar, eggs, flour, buttermilk, melted butter, and vanilla, mix together with a whisk, until all combined.

Pour liquid mixture into prepared pie tin, and bake for 1 hour or until the pie filling center is firm.

Allow to cool before cutting and serving and enjoy!