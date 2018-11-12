Daybreak Delights: Classic Buttermilk Chess Pie

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Classic Buttermilk Chess Pie
What you Need
Pie Crust (Scratch-made, or store bought)
1 and 1/2 cups of granulated sugar
2 Tablespoons AP flour
5 large eggs
2/3 cup buttermilk
1 stick of melted butter (salted)
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
What to Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Place your pie crust in the 9 inch pie pan
In a bowl combine the sugar, eggs, flour, buttermilk, melted butter, and vanilla, mix together with a whisk, until all combined.
Pour liquid mixture into prepared pie tin, and bake for 1 hour or until the pie filling center is firm.
Allow to cool before cutting and serving and enjoy!