Colorado veteran severely injured in skiing accident

A Colorado veteran, and mother of a two-year-old boy, underwent a second surgery Monday after a skiing accident over the weekend.

Doctors are saying it’s a miracle Sara Singleton was not paralyzed after tumbling down the slope.

Her mother, Cindy Singleton flew in from Tampa to be with her daughter.

She told us her daughter is a "single mom working full time, going to school full time and wanted to go ski for the day."

But then, the unexpected happened.

Sara, of Colorado Springs, lost control and crashed into a snowbank and was in bad shape.

She had fractures in her spine and neck as well as a dislocated elbow and hip

Cindy Singleton said, “The neuro urgeon did say that it’s a miracle because she should be paralyzed."

Sara, who served in Afghanistan, is a fighter.

The last place she expected to be on Veteran’s Day was in the hospital, just days before her beloved sister’s wedding in Florida.

Her mother tells us she is coherent and able to move all of her extremities.

It is not clear if she will need additional surgeries.