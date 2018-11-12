× 3 men arrested after woman found fatally shot, burned in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Three men have been arrested in connection to a woman found shot to death and burned last week, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Abel Gallegos, 35, Rene Rosales, 35, and Alonso Quintana, 27, in connection to the death of 28-year-old Cymone Duran.

Duran’s body was found by the Pleasant View Fire Department on Nov. 5 around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Nile Street and West 7th Avenue in Golden.

Investigators said that Duran was shot to death before being set on fire.

Gallegos faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence.

Quintana was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Rosales is facing charges of accessory to first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence.