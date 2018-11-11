× Veterans Day Forecast includes heavy snow, cold temps: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Sunday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day across the Denver metro area, as heavy snow and significantly cooler temperatures continue. Temperatures today will stay in the mid-20s with breezy conditions through the afternoon.

As for snowfall, some of the heaviest bands will move into the metro during the mid-morning into mid-afternoon hours. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the region until 4 p.m. After that, snow showers will start to diminish. The forecast for snowfall totals range from 3-6 inches in the Denver metro area, 1-3″ for the Eastern Plains, 2-4″ for the northern Front Range, and 4-10″ for the foothills and mountains.

A few lingering snow showers will be possible through the Monday morning drive. Temperatures will also stay frigid, dropping into the low teens to start the day. A few clouds will linger through the day, as temps make it into the low 30s as highs.

We’ll have smooth sailing for the rest of our work week, as sunshine and quiet weather returns to the Front Range. Expect highs to steadily climb back into the upper 50s by Thursday and Friday.

