Snow continues tonight with slick roads: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Colorado with accumulating snowfall, slick roads and cold temperatures. Here is a look at some of the snowfall totals from this storm as of 4 p.m. this afternoon:

Additional snowfall is expected Sunday night along with freezing temperatures, making the chance higher for icy spots on the roads. Overnight travel impacts will be highest on the south and west sides of metro Denver, in the eastern mountains and in southern Colorado.

Snowfall will break apart on the northern Front Range and northeast Plains this afternoon, making impacts for the rest of the night minimal in these spots. As the snow shifts from north to south, the Palmer Divide and southern Colorado will have a better chance for snow showers overnight and additional accumulation.

The snowfall will end around sunrise Monday morning. A few flurries can't be ruled out for the early Monday morning commute. Additional accumulation will range from 1" to 4" in metro Denver. The southern suburbs and Palmer Divide will be on the higher end of that range.

As temperatures drop into the teens overnight, wet roads will turn to ice. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to become slick. Take it slow if you are traveling late tonight or early Monday morning.

Here is how much additional snowfall we could see tonight before drying out Monday morning #cowx pic.twitter.com/45M4JYWDzr — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) November 11, 2018

High temperatures will stay below freezing on Monday with sunshine returning by the afternoon.

Dry weather and warmer temperatures return for the rest of the week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.