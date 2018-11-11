Service men, women gather at Fort Logan for Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Active duty military, veterans and their families visited Fort Logan Cemetery on Sunday to commemorate Veterans Day.

The group gathered in the snow to honor those who made the choice to serve. The group listened to various speakers, including keynote speaker Major General Michael A. Loh, the 43rd Adjutant General of Colorado. Sunday also marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Otto Smolik served in the Vietnam War. Now he comes to Fort Logan every year on Veterans Day.

"I come here every year, it’s kind of emotional," said Smolik. "I am proud to be a veteran. I was a draftee, but I am still proud to be a veteran."

"Humbling... to think of all the veterans that have gone before. It’s also a way for me to remember my father and all my uncles who served in World War II and Korea," said veteran Bob Burnham.

Joe Dempsey was also a Vietnam veteran. He said when he returned from the war, he wasn't welcomed back like other veterans from other wars. Now, he's grateful to feel the appreciation for his sacrifice.

"The Vietnam War wasn’t a popular war. When we came home, we didn’t get the honor that other veterans get. The bottom line is: All veterans need to be honored for the service they did at the time," said Dempsey.

The group hopes people remember to thank veterans and active duty military every day for their sacrifices.