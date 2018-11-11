Metro Denver Crime Stoppers highlight Marine cold case on Veterans Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — The holidays are often harder without family. For Priscilla Dominguez, this Veterans Day reminds her of her son: Marine Travis Mason.

“I dream about him all the time and I miss him so much,” Dominguez said. “He just came home, you know? Just starting out the next chapter in his life.”

Mason was killed in June 2016 during a dispensary robbery in Aurora. He was working security at Green Heart dispensary on 19005 East Quincy Avenue when police say he was shot and killed. The two suspects have not been found.

“I really want justice so badly and I just kind of feel like it’s slipping away,” Dominguez said. “If I was given the opportunity just to do one, go back and change one thing in my life, I would have been there that night to take the bullet for him so he could live his life. So he could see his kids grow up.”

Mason leaves behind a wife and three children, who have since moved to North Carolina.

“You live every single day hoping your phone is going to ring and you’re going to get some kind of answer,” Dominguez said. “And not knowing just tears me up.”

For Veterans Day, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are bringing up cold cases involving veterans on social media to help bring in more tips. The reward for information leading to an arrest in Mason’s murder is up to $55,000.

“The victims were veterans, people who served our country, came back here and were murdered,” said Sarah Johnston, who sits on the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers board. “And those cases are still unsolved. Look at those cases, share those posts, share them to any group you can on Facebook. We’re just a tip away from solving them.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867.