Live Updates: Snow and cold hit the Front Range

DENVER — A strong cold front is bringing heavy snow and significantly cooler temperatures to the Front Range on Sunday.

We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with a Winter Weather Advisory for the region until 4 p.m.

We’re expecting temperatures today will stay in the mid-20s with breezy conditions with snowfall totals range from 3-6 inches in the Denver metro area, 1-3″ for the Eastern Plains, 2-4″ for the northern Front Range, and 4-10″ for the foothills and mountains.

The airport says they don’t expect any delays, but to check with your airline first as snow continues.

We’ll post the latest totals, traffic updates and more in the live blog below.

