LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Fire officials say a Lakewood home is most likely a total loss after a fire Sunday afternoon. West Metro Fire Rescue said the fire happened on the 1300 block of South Depew Street.

The owner of the home was taken to the hospital. West Metro did not elaborate on his condition.

The owner’s dog walked out of the home on its own.

West Metro said it believes the fire was started by a wood stove.