Brother of Ohio boy who recently lost brain cancer battle struck by multiple cars, in critical condition

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Just days after they laid their 2-year-old son to rest after a battle with brain cancer, an Ohio couple is at the bedside of another son who was critically injured last week.

Todd and Shiloh Allen said their 18-year-old son, Andrew “Drew” Allen, was struck by several cars while crossing this intersection a half mile from the family home late Monday night.

Andrew became known to people around the country who rallied around his little brother in his battle with brain cancer.

The Ohio community rallied together to give Brody an early Christmas, knowing that he would not be alive to celebrate the actual holiday.

After the pain of Brody’s passing, the parents were on a cruise and it took authorities a full day to get word to them about what happened.

“Our grief and pain is simply indescribable right now,” Todd Allen wrote on the “Team Brody” Facebook page this week. “Please, if you’re inclined, pray for Andrew’s healing and recovery.”

The family said their son has injuries throughout his body, including his heart, brain, lungs and kidneys. He cannot breathe on his own and is on a ventilator.

On Sunday, the family said that Andrew’s health is improving and he opened his eyes for the first time, but he is “still in very critical condition.”

The incident is under investigation.

You can help support the Allen family here.