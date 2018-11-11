16-year-old Oklahoma girl shot by mother dies, organ donation helps 8 people

[ndn id=”34261582″]

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities in eastern Oklahoma say a 16-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head by her mother while she slept.

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Investigator Duston Todd said in a news release that Kloee Toliver “succumbed to her injuries” Tuesday night.

Toliver’s mother, Amy Hall , told officials that she shot Kloee early Nov. 1 at their home in Okmulgee, about 35 miles southwest of Tulsa. Hall also fatally shot her 18-year-old son , Kayson Toliver, and tried to shoot her 14-year-old daughter.

Kloee Toliver was declared brain dead earlier this week, but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Tulsa news station KJRH reported that Kloee’s organs were donated to eight different people.

Hall is jailed on a first-degree murder charge in her son’s death. Todd says another first-degree murder charge will be added in her daughter’s death.