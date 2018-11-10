West Colfax businesses increase security in hopes of catching BB gun vandals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Since last week, the FOX31 Problem Solvers have done several reports on BB gun vandalism along a stretch of West Colfax, spanning from the western edge of Denver city limits into Lakewood. Businesses say they've spent thousands of dollars on window repairs after someone keeps shooting out windows.

"It gets old pulling up every day and seeing a broken window," said Larry Ortiz, owner of Ortiz Custom Cycles.

Ortiz says it's happened to him since the summer, and after he's repaired some windows, they'll be hit again within one week. He decided to spend a couple thousand more dollars on flood lights and a half-dozen cameras to hopefully catch the vandals.

A Lakewood police spokesperson says they have a potential suspect, but aren't sure if one person is responsible for all the damage. They have increased patrols in the area.

"They can only patrol it so much, so that's why we put all the lights... light it all up and put up cameras," Ortiz said. "What else can you do? Spend that kind of money when you can barely make rent -- make rent half the time -- it really puts a burden on everything."

This community just hopes whoever is doing this gets caught.

"We're just families trying to make it like everybody else, and you're not going to get anything out of doing it, so why [are] you trying to hurt people? Because that's all it's doing is hurting people," Ortiz said.