Washington State’s Max Borghi returns home for Colorado game

BOULDER, Colo. -- On Saturday, Folsom Field will be filled with Colorado fans, Washington State fans. And then there will be the Max Borghi fans.

"I'll probably have a couple hundred, a lot of people I know for sure," Borghi says, laughing.

"Grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters, classmates, friends," his mom Julie says, of the group that will be coming to see Max and the Washington State Cougars take on Colorado.

"I've been looking forward to this game since the start of the season," Max adds. "I take it week by week, but this one is going to be big, going back home."

Borghi is a Pomona High School graduate and helped his team to a state championship in 2017. His freshman season at WSU is off to a smashing start.

"It's exciting," Julie says. "I get a little nervous because he's just a freshman, but he looks good out there."

Through nine games with the Cougars, he's scored nine touchdowns, and his parents have been there to see them all.

"We haven't missed a game," says his dad Steve. "We went to every home game and every away game so far. We're trying to keep that record going."

The commute to this week's game will be much easier than the rest. Although there was a time when the Borghis thought Max might play all of his home games at Folsom Field.

"Colorado came in early and he wanted to commit there," Steve explains. "After that happened, he started getting a lot more offers. We kind of let him do his own thing and make the decision on his own. When Wazzu came in, he loved everything about it, so that's why he wanted to be a Coug."

It was a decision that might not have be the easiest, but it's one that's helped him grow and find a second home at Washington State.

"He's got a good network of friends up there, his teammates," says Steve. "Anytime he misses us he picks up the phone, FaceTime and all that good stuff."

"He works really hard for everything he's gotten," adds Julie. "Every goal he sets, he tries to get. We're proud to see him succeed with all his hard work."